Vote could let fans bet on N.J. college sports

Cyberbullying of a 19-year-old kicker who misses the game-winning field goal is a reality. Bokunewicz said some pro athletes have talked about their experiences with it following the outcomes of games that cost bettors money.

“The risk of game rigging in New Jersey is not much different with or without the ban, because of the ease with which bettors can cross state lines to place wagers. This may not be the case in other states,” Bokunewicz said.

Ramsey said he will not dismiss those concerns, because college athletes, even with recent name, image and likeness agreements, don’t make nearly as much money as a pro athlete and could be coerced. That is something PlayUSA keeps an eye on.

Through September, $6.13 billion had been bet on sports in New Jersey this year, Ramsey said. But there isn’t a definitive way to tell how much that number could increase if bettors could fully bet on college sports without limitations. There’s just not enough data available from other states, and New Jersey’s situation is somewhat unique.

The primary goal of legalizing sports betting is to regulate it and bring activity that’s happening in the shadows into the light, Ramsey said.