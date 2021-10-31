Vote could let fans bet on N.J. college sports

The NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments see some of the busiest action when it comes to sports betting. The same goes for college football every Saturday in the fall.
That is, unless a team involved is from New Jersey or the game is taking place in the Garden State.
But the state has included a question on this year’s ballot that would clear the way for people to bet on college sports competitions held in New Jersey and allow people to bet on events that feature schools based in the state.
The question reads: “Do you approve amending the Constitution to permit wagering through casinos and current or former horse racetracks on all college sport or athletic events?” If the ballot question passes Nov. 2, it will open the door for legislation to be written.
“The legislation itself, and any subsequent regulations, would determine the specific rules concerning which teams and which events may be wagered on. At this point those details are still unclear,” the resolution reads.
Jane Bokunewicz, head of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, said there are multiple benefits to amending the Constitution. By allowing all college sports to be wagered on, it will raise overall wagering, keep bettors in state and help lower illegal betting.
“The anticipated increase in sports wagering from lifting the ban would benefit the state through increased tax revenue,” Bokunewicz said. “The sports books and their land-based casino partners would also benefit through increased betting activity.”
Bokunewicz also thinks allowing local sports fans to make wagers will draw interest from casual bettors.
“Sports fans enjoy betting on their favorite teams and rivalries, which are often those closest to home,” she said. “The ability to wager on hometown sports teams in New Jersey makes it more convenient for casual sports bettors, potentially increasing their participating in the local, legal sports betting market.”
But that may not be the case for fans of Stockton or Rowan University, two rival South Jersey NCAA Division III schools. Most college sports betting is on Division I competitions.
One of the first sporting events in the city that could be impacted by the new amendment would be the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which will be held March 8 to 12 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
MAAC Commissioner Richard Ensor said the conference has taken no formal position on the amendment, but he sees the potential.
“I personally view it as a realistic approach of handling sports gaming as so many options exist in nearby states,” he said in a statement.
“I do believe sports gaming is a highly regulated industry that allows sports to reengage with fans and develop new audiences that is healthy for the sports industry. Part of the marketing efforts of the MAAC in selling tickets to the annual basketball championships in Atlantic City is the opportunity to support their teams at Boardwalk Hall and enjoy all the entertainment options the city offers, including sports gaming.”
According to Eric Ramsey, the lead market analyst for the PlayUSA Network and PlayNJ.com, 28 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized sports betting, and four more have legalized it but haven’t launched it yet. About half of those states, including New Jersey, have restrictions on in-state college betting. Iowa and Indiana prohibit certain prop bets in college sports, and Oregon prohibits college sports betting altogether.
Commonly cited reasons these prohibitions are in place are the potential for rigging the outcome of a game and protecting athletes.
Ramsey also believes so many states have this rule because they copied what New Jersey did when it became one of the first states to legalize sports betting in 2018. He called it a “policy blunder,” not a “financial blunder.”
“New Jersey has done almost everything right, but this one little blemish has permeated into other states,” Ramsey said.
Cyberbullying of a 19-year-old kicker who misses the game-winning field goal is a reality. Bokunewicz said some pro athletes have talked about their experiences with it following the outcomes of games that cost bettors money.
“The risk of game rigging in New Jersey is not much different with or without the ban, because of the ease with which bettors can cross state lines to place wagers. This may not be the case in other states,” Bokunewicz said.
Ramsey said he will not dismiss those concerns, because college athletes, even with recent name, image and likeness agreements, don’t make nearly as much money as a pro athlete and could be coerced. That is something PlayUSA keeps an eye on.
Through September, $6.13 billion had been bet on sports in New Jersey this year, Ramsey said. But there isn’t a definitive way to tell how much that number could increase if bettors could fully bet on college sports without limitations. There’s just not enough data available from other states, and New Jersey’s situation is somewhat unique.
The primary goal of legalizing sports betting is to regulate it and bring activity that’s happening in the shadows into the light, Ramsey said.
“In 28 states, this is the preferred way to go about handling sports betting. Yet we still ban college sports and leave it in the shadows. It’s counterproductive to the overall goal of legalization,” Ramsey said.
If voters opt to amend the Constitution on sports betting, Ramsey said he can’t predict when action will be taken. It will come down to how quickly legislators act, what the new rules will be and how quickly sports books will offer odds on New Jersey-based college teams and events.
“My sense is the appetite is higher than it’s ever been and still growing,” Ramsey said.
