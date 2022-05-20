Union warns of 'labor disputes' if casino contracts expire

WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY — For people and groups planning to stay in Atlantic City, the resort’s main union for casino workers is warning that “labor disputes” could occur if the casinos don’t agree to new contracts by a May 31 deadline.
The move comes at the start of what will be a crucial season for Atlantic City’s casinos in the third year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The union’s goal is to keep workers from falling behind in an economy where labor shortages are increasing salaries in other industries, yet inflation is eating away at consumers’ purchasing power. Earlier this month, the union said it is seeking “significant” wage increases in the upcoming contracts to help its members recover from the financial harm caused by the pandemic. It did not specify the amount of increase it is seeking.
Local 54 of the Unite Here union set up the website
actravelalert.org listing other hotels that have union contracts in place and which travelers might want to consider using if new contracts aren’t reached or existing ones extended.
The website’s home page features a large photo of striking union members picketing outside the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in 2016, a labor dispute that ended with the casino closing. It has since reopened under new ownership as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
The union is in the midst of contract negotiations with the nine Atlantic City casinos. The website represents an increase in pressure on the casinos, even as it risks harming the atmosphere during ongoing talks.
“We’re not threatening anybody,” said Bob McDevitt, the union’s president. “But we’re very serious about leveraging whatever we need to leverage to get our members a good contract.”
It was only last month that the nine casinos collectively surpassed the level of in-person gambling revenue they had before the pandemic started, although that result was due in part to extra weekend days in April 2022 compared with April 2019, and only five of the nine casinos posted higher revenue numbers over that period.
The casinos are counting on a strong summer to regain ground lost during the pandemic, which forced the casinos to close for 3½ months in 2020 and kept operating restrictions in place until the middle of last year.
Executives representing five Atlantic City casinos did not respond to requests for comment Thursday on the union’s latest tactic.
Local 54 is currently negotiating with Caesars Entertainment, which owns Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City, and MGM Resorts International, which owns Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. It has reached agreements with Ocean Casino Resort and Bally’s Atlantic City to abide by the terms of the contract negotiated by the two larger casino companies, McDevitt said.
McDevitt said Caesars and MGM “need to be reminded” of what can happen during a labor dispute in Atlantic City, including a strike. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn closed the Taj Mahal in 2016 after the union went on strike because health insurance and pension benefits were stripped from its members by a bankruptcy court.
“The reality is there are very few people at Caesars and no one at MGM that has any kind of institutional knowledge of what a conflict can be like here,” McDevitt said. “They need to know what could be coming.”
A look back at the 2016 casino workers strike at Trump Taj Mahal
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's main casino workers union went on strike Friday morning against the Trump Taj Mahal casino. Here's a look at what led to the strike, and what to expect during it:
Look back at the 2004 casino strike
Local 54 of the Unite-HERE union called the strike against the Trump Taj Mahal casino. Local 54 has just under 10,000 members, about 1,000 of whom work at the Taj Mahal. They cook the food, serve the drinks, carry the luggage and clean the rooms at the casino resorts. In short, they are the infrastructure of the city's casino industry. They do not represent dealers, who will be expected to show up for work during the strike. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn owns the Taj Mahal, having taken it over in March from bankruptcy court.
The main dispute between the union and Icahn is the October 2014 termination of health insurance and pension benefits. Though it happened before Icahn owned the casino, he has repeatedly said those benefits are unaffordable in present day Atlantic City, and threatened to shut the casino down rather than be forced to restore them.
Though he opened it in 1990, modestly proclaiming it as "the eighth wonder of the world," Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has nothing to do with the casino that still bears his name. He cut most ties with the company that used to own it, Trump Entertainment Resorts, in 2009 after losing control of it to bondholders in a previous bankruptcy. Aside from a 10 percent stake in the company in return for the use of his name, Trump has had nothing to do with Trump Entertainment since 2009, and even that stake was wiped out in its most recent bankruptcy when Icahn took control in March.
The union called its workers off the casino floor and out of kitchens, bars, restaurants and hotel rooms at 6 a.m. It established picket lines outside the hotel, and strikers will discourage patrons from entering. A list of DOs and DONTs circulated earlier in the week by the union instructed picketers to call anyone who crosses a picket line a "scab," but warns against using any other name. Picketers are also warned by their union against blocking access to the casino, damaging property or threatening anyone.
It was unclear whether the Taj Mahal will assign managers to do tasks usually performed by union members, or whether they will bring in temporary replacement workers. A Friday night concert by the band Whitesnake is expected to go on as planned.
WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF ATLANTIC CITY?
The other seven casinos have either reached new deals with the union, or have been granted an indefinite negotiation extension, and will not be affected by the strike. They will conduct business as usual over the holiday weekend.
