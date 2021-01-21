Trump Plaza to be demolished Feb. 17

The city also plans to make Bader Field a viewing location for the implosion, Small said. Parking will be paid.

Fire Chief Scott Evans said the implosion will affect several blocks, and the city will designate certain areas as exclusion zones, evacuation zones, isolation zones and areas where residents must remain indoors. Notices to residents will be made several days in advance.

"First and foremost is the public safety in the area around the implosion," Evans said. "This implosion will affect the neighborhood. It will affect several blocks. There are many issues that are going to be looked at and have to be addressed and are in the process of being addressed to keep public safety in the area."

Evans added that sections of the Boardwalk will be closed several days in advance of the planned demolition. Some businesses may have to close during that time.

Icahn submitted plans to demolish the building in the summer, but the city's idea to make an auction of it was done without his support. Continued disputes between the two parties led to the eventual cancellation of the first auction.

Small said the city will discuss with Icahn plans for the site once the property is gone.