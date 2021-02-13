Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino made its mark during 30 years in operation

There was a time, during its 30 years as a casino, that Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino brought glitz and glamor to Atlantic City.

It was the mid-1980s and the early 1990s, and Trump Plaza’s proximity to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall — and Donald Trump’s willingness to spend money — made the casino one of the centers of the sports and entertainment world.

All the city’s casinos would buy tickets from promoters and give them to their high rollers. On fight or big event nights, limousines would ferry VIPs from the casinos to Boardwalk Hall.

“(Some) guys would wear white mink coats,” said Frank Gelb, a veteran promoter, who recalled Frank Sinatra attending a fight in Atlantic City. “These would be really big weekends. It was great for the East Coast. Madison Square Garden was the only place that had big-time fights.”

Trump had the casino built in 1982, and it opened in 1984 as the first of what would be three casinos in town. Trump’s Castle opened a year later, but the Plaza stayed the crown jewel for the first six years of its existence at the center of the Boardwalk and the base of the Atlantic City Expressway.

