Travis Lunn named new president of Atlantic City's Borgata casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn, a veteran casino executive, was named Wednesday as the new president of Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

He most recently served as the southeast group president and chief operating officer for MGM Resorts, where he led Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi.

Lunn succeeds former Borgata President Melonie Johnson, who is returning to MGM's National Harbor casino as president and chief operating officer, a job she held before joining Borgata in 2020.

The move reduces the number of women in charge of Atlantic City casinos to one; less than a year and a half ago, there were four. The lone remaining female casino boss here is Jacqueline Grace at Tropicana Atlantic City, where she serves as senior vice president and general manager.

MGM said the two Mississippi casinos Lund oversaw last year achieved record gambling revenue for multiple months while instituting strict COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.

