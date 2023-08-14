ATLANTIC CITY — Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Oct. 1, the casino announced Monday.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, the casino said in a news release.
Haddish appeared in several film and television productions this summer, including the Apple TV+ series "The After Party" and the Disney movie "The Haunted Mansion."
She also stars in the films "Back on the Strip" and "Landscape with Invisible Hand," both of which are scheduled to arrive in theaters this weekend.
Tickets can be purchased at hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com and ticketmaster.com or at 800-745-3000.
