This year marks the first Olympics for legalized sports betting across the United States. Why has a potential boon made bookies nervous?

"We're so confident in our line for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, whereas fencing and water polo, we don't have the same amount of data or betting activity," said Jay Croucher, head of trading for PointsBet. "It's kind of like old-school bookmaking where we put up a number as best as we can make it based on the information available, and we just move aggressively off of sharp money that comes in.

"It's the Olympics. You're going to see things that open +500 and are shortened to close at -110. That's just going to happen. We try to be as ahead of the curve as we can on that kind of stuff."

How Simone Biles lands her signature move, the Yurchenko double pike

When sports shut down last year, American bettors turned to darts, table tennis and anything else competitive. The bookies will keep the limits moderately low for the obscure sports, while also reigning in the odds.

"The thing to watch with futures wagers is the baked-in vigorish, which is typically quite high," said Jack Andrews of Unabated.com, a developing website hoping to educate and advocate for bettors. "Bookmakers use vigorish to make up for their uncertainty in the market, and when you're dealing with Olympic sports, there is often uncertainty. So they will be tough markets to beat.