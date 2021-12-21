Tax relief bill for Atlantic City casinos goes to governor

TRENTON — A bill that would give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos — and possibly prevent the closure of as many as four of them — is now in the hands of New Jersey's governor.

The state Legislature passed a bill shortly before midnight Monday making changes to an existing law enabling the nine casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the school system.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who said Monday that the approach and direction of the bill “are all good by me.”

“I hope the governor signs it as quickly as possible,” said Steve Sweeney, the outgoing Democratic president of the state Senate.

Sweeney has said that as many as four of Atlantic City's nine casinos would be in danger of closing if the bill is not passed and signed into law. He has offered little evidence for the statement, and no casino has publicly made that claim.

Known as the PILOT bill, it is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in payments in lieu of property taxes that would take effect if the bill is not passed.