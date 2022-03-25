 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Support grows for casino smoking ban

Casino smoking

A gambler in February plays a slot machine at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City and smokes a cigarette, an activity that is likely to be banned by state law soon.

 WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press

Senators Nilsa Cruz-Perez, D-Camden, Gloucester, and Joseph Lagana, D-Bergen, Passaic, said Friday they are co-sponsoring legislation to eliminate the casino smoking loophole.

So far, a bipartisan group of 15 of New Jersey's 40 senators have co-sponsored S264, which eliminates the smoking ban exemption for casinos and simulcasting facilities. They include Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

It is identical to A2151 in the Assembly, which is co-sponsored by Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, both R-Atlantic; as well as Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

“Every week brings a new round of legislative supporters,” said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. “The unprecedented support for this legislation shows that industry scare tactics are falling flat."

The Casino Association of New Jersey has said banning smoking would cut deeply into industry profits and cost jobs because smokers spend more money in casinos.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

