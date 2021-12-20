State Senate approves new casino PILOT bill

Armato said he was unable to get enough information from casinos about the need for the bill, particularly the names of the four casinos State Sen. President Steve Sweeney has said would close without the bill.

"When the sponsor of the legislation goes south, that's got to tell you something," said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. He said the county will sue if it passes and is signed by the governor, but he still hopes the governor will not sign it.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said he too will vote no because it will mean less revenue for Atlantic County than it would receive under existing law.

"We need to have a long-term solution for assessing property taxes of casinos," Mazzeo said early Monday. "This bill comes up a little short for all the residents of Atlantic County."

Armato, who recently took his name off the Assembly bill as sponsor, and Mazzeo lost their seats in the Nov. 2 election.

Known as the PILOT bill, it is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in such payments that would take effect if the bill is not passed.