State Legislature approves new casino PILOT bill

TRENTON — It took a long time, but the state Legislature passed a bill Monday that would give tax relief to Atlantic City’s casinos — and possibly prevent the closure of four of them.
In the senate, the bill was approved 21-14 with four people not entering a vote or abstaining. All Senate Republicans voted against it.
"There was a sense at least the Republicans and South Jersey senators recognized this bill does some things that are necessary, but also has some problems still in need of work on," said Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic.
In the Assembly, the vote was 46-19 in favor with 13 not voting and two abstaining.
The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.
The vote in the Assembly went well into the night as many Republican members commented extensively on each bill to extend the session. It was a protest against rules that they show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Statehouse complex, and most participated over the phone.
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who sponsored an earlier version of the bill in the Assembly that was later changed to be identical with a Senate bill, voted against the new bill.
Armato said earlier Monday he was unable to get enough information from casinos about the need for the bill, particularly the names of the four casinos State Sen. President Steve Sweeney has said would close without the bill.
"When the sponsor of the legislation goes south, that's got to tell you something," said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
He said the county will sue if the bill passes both houses and is signed by the governor, but he still hopes the governor will not sign it.
"We continue to have very productive conversations with the administration, the industry and the county," Polistina said. "I think we have the ability to continue to talk and make it fair and build consensus, so it does not result in litigation."
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, said he too would vote no earlier Monday because it will mean less revenue for Atlantic County than it would receive under existing law.
"We need to have a long-term solution for assessing property taxes of casinos," Mazzeo said early Monday. "This bill comes up a little short for all the residents of Atlantic County."
But when it came time, Mazzeo did not cast a vote.
Armato, who recently took his name off the Assembly bill as sponsor, and Mazzeo lost their seats in the Nov. 2 election.
Known as the PILOT bill, it is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in such payments that would take effect if the bill is not passed.
“Failure to pass the PILOT legislation will have a further detrimental impact on the land-based casinos, which are still recovering from this unprecedented pandemic,” the Casino Association of New Jersey, the casinos' trade group, said in a statement Friday. The group said the bill would bring stability and help protect 20,000 jobs, among other benefits.
The casinos would still pay more to the city, county and schools next year than this year if the bill passes; it just reduces the amount of the increase.
The casinos collectively expect to pay about $10 million to $15 million more next year if the bill passes. Without it, they say, their payments are due to rise by 50%.
Steve Sweeney, the outgoing Democratic president of the state Senate and sponsor of the Senate version, has said as many as four casinos could close without the relief provided by the bill, although no casino has publicly made that claim.
Revenue figures reported by the state show the casinos' overall numbers continuing to rise this year. But the casinos say those figures paint a distorted picture of their true financial condition by including money from internet gambling and sports betting with the money won from in-person gamblers.
Online and sports betting money must be shared with third party providers like technology platforms and sports books.
That is one big reason the bill excludes those two revenue streams — the fastest growing in Atlantic City's casino industry — from calculations on how much the casinos must pay in lieu of taxes.
The casinos say their core business — winning money from in-person gamblers — is down significantly from 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.
While the two newest casinos, Hard Rock and Ocean, have seen their in-person revenue increase since 2019, the seven other casinos are down a collective 22% since then, according to the casino association.
The head of the main Atlantic City casino workers union has endorsed the bill to prevent possible closures of one or more casinos, as has Atlantic City's mayor.
The first version of the bill was passed five years ago when Atlantic City was reeling from the closure of five of its 12 casinos.
Easily able back then to show that their businesses were worth less in a declining market, the casinos successfully appealed their property tax assessments year after year, helping to blow huge holes in Atlantic City’s budget.
The bill does not affect the state taxes casinos must pay on internet gambling revenue (15%) and online sports betting revenue (13%), nor the 9.25% tax on in-person casino revenue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
