Sponsor says bill to amend casino PILOT still evolving, but county skeptical

"As a result of ongoing discussion and analysis ... it became clear that there are still more details to be refined within the bill," Armato said. He did not answer questions about what changes he is considering, or what parties requested the changes.

The amendment would set the amount paid by casinos at $125 million for 2022, with increases tied to brick and mortar gaming revenues and would also require the casinos to each pay $5 million — a combined $45 million a year through 2026 — to Atlantic City, which is under a state takeover.

Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, introduced a bill to extend the takeover for another four years on the same day the PILOT amendment was introduced.

Levinson, a Republican and longtime critic of the PILOT legislation, said the amount of money casinos pay under the original PILOT is based on gross gaming revenues that include proceeds from Internet casino gaming and sports betting.

He said Armato’s bill would remove both from the calculation of revenues from 2021 through 2025.

Casinos have said they must pay third-party operators part of what they make from Internet and sports gaming, and have questioned the fairness of including those in the PILOT calculations, according to industry publications.

