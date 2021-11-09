 Skip to main content
Spagno named vice president of table games at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has named  Anthony Spagno as vice president of table games.

In his new role, Spagno will oversee more than a 120 table games, according to a statement from the company. 

“Anthony Spagno brings more than four decades of northeast gaming experience to the table,” said Joe Lupo, property president, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Hard Rock Atlantic City team where we know he will have a positive impact on our team members and market-leading table games growth.” 

Spagno began his career as a dealer for Caesars Atlantic City in 1980 and worked his way through the ranks with a wide range of management promotions. Most recently Spagno was the Vice President of Table Games and Vice President of Gaming Operations at Valley Forge Casino in King of Prussia, Pa. where he oversaw both the domestic and Asian player development teams.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

