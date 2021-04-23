Spa, bar among 5 new offerings coming to Harrah's casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Harrah's Resort Atlantic City on Friday announced the debut of five new entertainment and nightlife offerings coming to the casino.
The opening of these venues follows an announcement from Caesars Entertainment that it will commit $400 million in capital investment and improvements into its Atlantic City properties, including $170 million in hotel renovations at Harrah's and Caesars Atlantic City.
The new offerings are as follows:
- The Spa at Harrah’s Resort: a first-class spa experience situated adjacent to The Pool, Fitness Center and the Waterfront Conference Center
- The Lobby Bar: an expanded and upgraded bar with craft cocktails and more than 70 kinds of whiskey and spirits
- The Baywalk at Harrah’s: an outdoor, bayside container bar with dining and live music
- Rum Point Crab House: a seafood restaurant
- A new dining and nightlife experience at The Pool
"Harrah’s Resort was the very first casino to open in the Marina District more than 40 years ago," casino Senior Vice President and General Manager George Klein said in a news release. "Four decades later, we are continuing to evolve and introduce brand-new amenities and first-to-market experiences here in Atlantic City.
"Building on our recently announced room enhancements to our Atrium hotel tower, these five new concepts will further position our resort as the ultimate summer destination with something for everyone under one roof."
All offerings are expected to be open by Memorial Day weekend.
