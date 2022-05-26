Showboat's Island Waterpark gets private funding, no need for ACIA bonds

ATLANTIC CITY — The Island Waterpark at Showboat Atlantic City has secured private financing, and will no longer need to sell $97 million in bonds through the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, developer Bart Blatstein said Thursday.

Procida Funding & Advisors, of Englewood Cliffs, is helping to finance the project and more, CEO William "Billy" Procida said in a phone interview Thursday.

"We made a loan for a lot of money to do a lot of things," Procida said. "I can be more specific in a few more months. Construction is under way."

ACIA Executive Director could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The water park will open on time next summer, Blatstein said.

The bonds had not sold for more than a year, causing concern among some in the city that the project might not move forward.

On March 11, 2021, the ACIA board adopted a resolution for the sale of revenue bonds not to exceed $97 million, to be underwritten by Janney Montgomery Scott. When that firm was unable to sell them fast enough, the ACIA voted in July to switch to Citigroup, but again there was no sale.

"I knew there were options out there. I was never worried," Blatstein said. "I used my own capital to get started ... and never had qualms about spending my own money."

The design and engineering work is done, and the construction site for the 103,000-square-foot water park is fenced off and site preparation has begun, Blatstein said.

A great deal of the work will be underground.

"There is an awful lot of underground work that occurs," Blatstein said. "The underground plumbing is huge. Way more than a conventional building."

Procida, 59, said the water park, when added to Blatstein's already open Lucky Snake Arcade — which Blatstein calls the biggest in New Jersey — and the newly opened Showboat Raceway, an indoor go-cart track, convinced him the city is ripe for a transformation.

"It is going to be a game changer because Atlantic City will become a family destination now," Procida said.

Blatstein said currently only 8% of the 25 million visitors a year to Atlantic City are families.

"I want to boost that by a lot," Blatstein said. "We designed it (the water park and other attractions) ... so you never have to leave the building. Rain or shine it's the place to be."

Procida has been visiting Atlantic City since childhood, and remembers playing in a 1975 Pop Warner state finals at Historic Boardwalk Hall, now the Jim Whelan Memorial Boardwalk Hall.

"We stayed at the Commodore Hotel," Procida said. "We had to have police escorts to go from the hall to the hotel, the place was so run down and dangerous."

Now he is bullish on the city, he said, and that's in large part because of his faith in Blatstein. He also said Stockton University's entry into the city and its expansion gives him faith that the city is about to experience a renaissance.

"The fact that Atlantic City now has a developer on the Boardwalk," as opposed to just casino owners, "... and he is buying more property to do more projects ... it's one of the greatest things that ever happened to Atlantic City."

Blatstein is credited with transforming the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia from a crime-invested area to a hot place to live and visit.

"Northern Liberties was a high crime, troubled area," Procida said. "Bart built the beautiful Italia Piazza and recruited other developers."

Procida expects Blatstein to have a similar transformative effect on Atlantic City, he said.

Procida's sister and brother are one of the biggest home builders in the state, he said, and their company Procida Home Builders built "a couple of thousand homes in Atlantic City with the Community Reinvestment Authority."

That was from 1998 to 2008, Procida said.

Procida has also done his share of development work, he said.

"What Bart did in Northern Liberties I did in the South Bronx and Harlem," Procida said. "I won the developer of the year award a year after Trump."

In the past decade he said his company did more than $300 million in historical renovation in Philadelphia, including the Metropolitan Opera House.

The private equity fund is also, among many other projects, funding construction of 200 homes on the Stone Harbor Golf Course, Procida said.

He owns Tallman Beach and Pool Club, a 150-year-old beach and pool club in Sparkill, New York, on the Hudson River, he said.

