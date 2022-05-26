 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Senate approves legislation that would help create transportation link from Atlantic City airport to resort

  • 0

The state Senate has approved legislation that would help pave the way for a long-anticipated transportation system from Atlantic City International Airport to the resort's casinos and Tourism District.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, would ease restraints on how the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority can spend money, Polistina's office said Thursday in a news release.

Currently, the CRDA is required to commit all available assets and revenues directly to the Tourism District and community development in Atlantic City. Easing those restrictions would allow the CRDA to divert some funds toward a transportation link that would benefit residents and visitors.

“Visitors from outside the area can easily book a flight to the city, but getting to and from the casinos and Tourism District is another story,” Polistina said. “This bill will authorize the CRDA to work with the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority and other entities to help develop a transportation solution.

People are also reading…

A convenient, accessible transportation link from the airport in Egg Harbor Township to the city is something tourists as well as people within the Atlantic City community could benefit from, Polistina said.

“Utilizing the assets and influence of the CRDA to finally move ahead with meaningful transportation advances fits with the authority’s mission," Polistina said. "The pressing social and economic needs of city residents would be well-served with better options to navigate between important sections of Atlantic City."

There have been pushes at least since the 1990s to add a train stop in Galloway Township’s Pomona section near the airport, Polistina said in March when his proposed bill moved out of Senate committee.

Last year, the Atlantic City Rail Line Coalition formed to focus on the short- and long-term improvement of access to and service along the Atlantic City Rail Line, which stretches from the resort to Philadelphia.

Also, Galloway Township Council last year adopted a redevelopment plan for the proposed Pomona Commons at Route 30 and Pomona Road by ARK Innovations LLC. The plan includes space for both a train stop and parking for the cars that would use it.

The Rail Line Coalition started in February 2021 with members from the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the Cooper Levenson law firm, multimedia company Triax 57, the Fox Rothschild law firm, the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.

Reliable rail service and increased ridership will lead to additional economic and travel improvements, the coalition has said.

State Sen. Vince Polistina

Polistina

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

Atlantic City dealers' union backs casino smoking ban

Atlantic City dealers' union backs casino smoking ban

A union representing Atlantic City casino dealers is calling on New Jersey lawmakers to prohibit smoking in the resort’s casinos. The United Auto Workers wants state legislators to hold hearings on a bill that would close a loophole in state law that leaves casinos as virtually the only indoor workplace where smoking is permitted. The union says its members endure having secondhand smoke blown in their faces for eight hours at a time. The casinos say banning smoking would cost them revenue and lead to layoffs. Bills to end the casino smoking exemption are pending in the state Assembly and Senate.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

First civil wedding in devastated Ukraine city despite ongoing war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News