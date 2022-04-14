 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ringo Starr to play show in Atlantic City this fall

2021: Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr presents the award for record of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr & His All Star Band is headed to the resort this year.

The show, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, is part of the artist's second leg of his current tour, Starr said on his Instagram page.

Tickets are on sale starting at $59 through Ticketmaster.

Starr is one of two surviving members of the Beatles, the other being Paul McCartney.

— Eric Conklin

