Ringo Starr to play show in Atlantic City this fall

ATLANTIC CITY — Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr & His All Star Band is headed to the resort this year.
The show, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, is part of the artist's second leg of his current tour, Starr said on his Instagram page.
Tickets are on sale starting at $59 through Ticketmaster.
Starr is one of two surviving members of the Beatles, the other being Paul McCartney.
— Eric Conklin
