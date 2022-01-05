 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Resorts Casino Hotel brings $5 million investment into table games and slot machines
0 Comments
top story

Resorts Casino Hotel brings $5 million investment into table games and slot machines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City 2022

This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Several casinos including Resorts are forging ahead with significant investment and renovation projects in 2022, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make it harder to do business.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Resorts Casino Hotel is investing $5 million into new table games and slot machines, remodeling its high-limit slots area, and creating a new VIP Asian-themed room. New slot machines are currently being delivered and installed at the property, according to their social media. 

Starting in February, Resorts Casino Hotel is renovating its rooftop pool, adding a retractable roof to enable it to be used year-round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron expected to account for 3 billion cases worldwide

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News