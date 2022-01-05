Resorts Casino Hotel brings $5 million investment into table games and slot machines

Anyone else love getting deliveries? 🤑— Resorts Casino Hotel (@ResortsCasino) January 5, 2022
We're rolling in more slots to the casino floor as part of our $5 million investment in new games! pic.twitter.com/9Rxtpgr6Fy
Resorts Casino Hotel is investing $5 million into new table games and slot machines, remodeling its high-limit slots area, and creating a new VIP Asian-themed room. New slot machines are currently being delivered and installed at the property, according to their social media.
Starting in February, Resorts Casino Hotel is renovating its rooftop pool, adding a retractable roof to enable it to be used year-round.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

