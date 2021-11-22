Quarterly Atlantic City profits double from a year ago

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City's nine casinos saw their gross operating profit more than double in the third quarter of this year, according to state figures released Monday.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement figures show the casinos posted a collective gross operating profit of more than $310 million in July, August and September of this year.

That is more than twice the $151 million profit they reported in the third quarter of 2020, when they were still operating under state-imposed capacity restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For that reason, James Plousis, chair of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, said the results are not directly comparable.

Instead, he compared them to the third quarter of 2019, before the pandemic hit, and found the casinos did nearly 30% better in the third quarter of this year.

“Through efficiencies, every operator posted a profit in the third quarter, a great accomplishment coming out of an extremely challenging period,” he said in a statement. “Atlantic City's recovery is gaining momentum and is on track for an impressive year. The properties are to be commended for how they handled this challenge, both for their customers and employees, and are now rebounding from it.”