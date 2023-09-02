ATLANTIC CITY — It’s like something out of a movie — several million dollars’ worth of chips from a closed casino were buried in the middle of Mississippi and later found by accident.

That is what happened with chips from the former Playboy casino found more than 1,000 miles away from the resort, buried in the ground. The history of the chips has come back up after the state Division of Gaming Enforcement issued an order closing an account with more than $875,000 in it that was dedicated to the redemption of chips from the former Playboy Hotel and Casino and Atlantis Casino Hotel.

The agency ruling states the chips were not properly disposed of when the property closed three decades ago.

In April 2008, a construction worker was digging a path connecting the police station to the community center in Hernando, Mississippi, and hit a massive concrete slab that housed the multimillion-dollar jackpot.

According to reports, officials with Green Duck Manufacturing, the company charged with destroying the chips, did not know how the chips ended up buried at the site.

Residents of the town came to the site with tubs and five-gallon buckets to collect the chips, according to reports.

The situation led the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office to open an investigation into the discovery, according to reports.

“At first people thought it was neat and folks were grabbing handfuls of them, including the (Hernando) mayor and police chief, I understand,” said Daniel Heneghan, a gaming consultant and former gaming regulator. “In the chip collectors world, alarms started to go off.”

The discovery impacted both collectors and state gaming regulators.

First, gaming regulators had to figure out who was trying to redeem chips they won at the Playboy and who was trying to cash in chips that came from Mississippi, said Heneghan. The state Casino Control Commission requires closed gaming halls to put aside money that would pay for any outstanding chips to be redeemed. But if the chips were never in circulation and were meant to be destroyed, payment is unlikely.

“When it became obvious that there was something odd going on, the commission discussed the situation with the DGE and Treasury and devised a process where anyone who would show up to redeem a chip, that person would have to fill out a certification in which they swore under oath that these were chips that they had received from the casino and they had not come from this hole in the ground in Mississippi,” Heneghan said. “I understand that significantly slowed the request for redemption.”

Collectors saw a flood of chips enter the market, said Ricky Pushkin, owner of all-chips.com, a website dedicated to the resale of casino chips.

The discovery of the chips led to the saturation of the market and reduced the value of the Playboy chips on the secondary market, Pushkin said.

“They were very valuable until the discovery,” he said, adding a $100 Playboy chip could fetch thousands of dollars on the secondary market before the cache of chips was discovered in Mississippi. “But then the market got saturated.”

Playboy chips have always been popular in the secondary market, Pushkin said.

“Playboy is not just for chip collectors,” Pushkin said. “There are people out there who collect anything Playboy.”

The history of the Playboy casino in the resort dates to the early 1980s. The hotel/casino project was initiated by Playboy Enterprises, which later took on Elsinore Corp. as a partner.

In 1982, the Casino Control Commission denied the application of Hugh Hefner, CEO of Playboy Enterprises, for a plenary casino license while granting the application for licensure of Playboy’s partner in the joint venture that operated the Playboy casino, Elsinore.

As a result, Playboy sold its interest in the casino to Elsinore. While the property stayed open, with Playboy’s license denial, the property had to undergo a name change. The property then became the Atlantis.

The Casino Control Commission is still trying to figure out what to do with the money from the account. The commission was due to vote on it during its meeting this month, but that was postponed. Commission Chair James T. Plousis said following the meeting there are still things that needed to be worked out.

