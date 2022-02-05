Pandemic doubles down on gambling addiction

“The Self-Exclusion List is a great resource for anyone who cannot stop gambling,” said Spinelli. “You can sign up to ban yourself for one or five years, not only from the casinos, but from their websites as well.”

Jayson could not comply. Duffy and Spinelli were torn.

“Our goal is to end addiction, not replace one with another. Jayson refused that help here and elsewhere by continuing to gamble,” Duffy said. “Once he was able to go back to the casinos, he started enticing others in the home, placing them around their substance abuse issues and adding to his and their gambling addictions. The problem is, Jayson doesn’t think he has a gambling problem.”

“I like to bet,” said Jayson. “It’s something I’ve always done since my parents would play cards around the table. I don’t bet the shirt off my back, but casinos keep sending me comps. And you see the celebrity-packed commercials where every player is a big winner. They just keep at you, but I can handle it. I got to admit though,” he said with a laugh, “like the old joke goes, if you give me good enough odds that I won’t wake up tomorrow, I’ll probably take ’em.”