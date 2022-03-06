 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orange Loop Rock Festival tickets on sale

The Orange Loop New York avenues , Atlantic City Thursday July 29, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Tickets for the Orange Loop Rock Festival in Atlantic City are on sale.

The music festival that will be held June 10-12 at the Showboat Festival Grounds will feature rock bands Stone Temple Pilots, Chevelle, Hoobastank, Puddle of Mudd and other '80s hair metal to 2000s heavy rock artists.

The event will also feature a vendor village, rock star tribute bands, midget wrestling, food trucks and more.

Weekend passes cost $129.99, and child weekend passes are $49.99. A Rockstar VIP package is $449.99. Tickets can be purchased at orangelooprockfest.com.

The Orange Loop borrows its name from the Atlantic City-based board game Monopoly, because the three blocks — Tennessee Avenue, St. James Place and New York Avenue — are orange on the game board.

For more information, head to the festival's website or email info@orangelooprockfest.com.

