ATLANTIC CITY — The opening of Ocean Casino Resort and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City five years ago Tuesday changed the lives of Francesco Fata and Lee Johnson along with thousands of other employees.

Fata and Johnson left casino jobs they already had in the resort and took a chance to work at the casinos that were opening their doors for the first time.

“The experience of opening a casino hotel, I was never a part of that experience before,” said Fata, the current director of hotel operations at Ocean.

Fata, of Mays Landing, had served as the front services manager for eight years at Tropicana Atlantic City when he left to work at Ocean at age 39.

Fata has spent most of his adult working life employed in the resort’s casinos. He worked at the now defunct Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa before Tropicana.

“A contact (from Ocean) reached out to me for a front office manager position. I was hired in March 2018, before the building opened. I was the 161st employee of Ocean,” Fata said.

After four years at Ocean, Fata was promoted from front office manager to his current position as director of hotel operations.

“We were at the bottom of the market when we opened. ... Now, we are at the top of the market,” Fata said. “I have seen the property become successful and become a leader in the market.”

Johnson, 49, of Galloway Township, has also spent most of her adult working life employed by the resort’s casinos. She started in 1995 at Resorts Casino Hotel, followed by almost 20 years at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, where she was before working at Hard Rock.

Before Hard Rock opened, its executives said they wanted to be more than just another resort destination in the city — they wanted to foster a long-term relationship with residents and businesses.

Johnson, who is a Hard Rock table games manager, has taken advantage of its philosophy by involving herself more in the community through her job. Johnson is one of the members of Women in Leadership at Hard Rock and has participated in beach cleanups, the Pinktober campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Heart of Surfing for families with autism.

“The Hard Rock is very good to its employees. I love the culture. I’m excited about the brand,” Johnson said.

When four resort casinos closed in 2014, it sent the Atlantic County unemployment rate above 11%. The opening of Hard Rock and Ocean in 2018 has helped bring down both the county’s and the city’s unemployment rates.

The county and the city unemployment rates in April were 4.1% and 5.7%, respectively, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One of the people who was happiest to see Hard Rock open and celebrate its fifth anniversary is Bob McDevitt, the former president of casino-worker union Unite Here Local 54.

McDevitt was one of the men who shouldered the blame when the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort closed Oct. 10, 2016, because his union went on strike over employee benefits and compensation for 102 days, leading owner Carl Icahn to close the casino-hotel.

Hard Rock purchased and renovated the Taj Mahal property, while Ocean replaced the former Revel Casino Hotel, which closed in 2014 after being open a little more than two years.

Even better, Ocean was unionized while Revel, was not, McDevitt said.

“Hard Rock did the community a service,” McDevitt said, explaining that more than 500 Taj union members were hired by the new casino. “A huge amount of people went back to work.”

In May, the Atlantic City metropolitan area led the nation in foreclosures again, but a bad situation would have been even worse if Hard Rock and Ocean had never opened, McDevitt said.

Mike Sampson, general manager of Hard Rock and a day one team member, said his casino was on a quick construction timeline as Hard Rock International announced its purchase of the Taj on March 1, 2017, and officially reopened June 27 of the following year.

By the second half of 2019, the casino started to find its footing, but then, COVID-19 hit. All of Atlantic City’s casinos were required to close for more than three months in 2020 under state restrictions that limited social gatherings. Many of the city’s casinos are still struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability.

Hard Rock weathered the downturn better than most.

“We are at where we want to be. There was pent-up demand after the pandemic. We elevated our business after the restrictions were lifted,” Sampson said.

Hard Rock is the No. 2 casino in Atlantic City with $38.7 million in terms of money won from in-person gamblers in May. Borgata is No. 1.

With slightly more than 3,600 employees, 23% of Hard Rock employees are Atlantic City residents, while 89% live in Atlantic County, Sampson said.

Sampson said he was not surprised by the percentage of city residents who work at his casinos.

“We have an obligation to the residents of Atlantic City,” Sampson said.

When Ocean reopened after closing at the start of the pandemic, it was a reset for the building, and both Bill Callahan, the general manager, and Kelly Burke, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, began working there at that time.

Callahan and Burke both came from Borgata, and they were interested in working at a casino with a single owner with a single focus on making the property successful.

“This building was an underdog,” Callahan said.

After dedicating more than $100 million in new property development last year, Ocean continues to invest, committing more than $15 million to refreshing over 300 rooms, including two state-of-the-art, multi-floor residences along with a helipad to service high rollers.

With $29.7 million in terms of money won from in-person gamblers in May, Ocean is the third-highest ranking casino in the resort. Reinvestment in the $2.5 billion casino will continue, and it wants to be a contender for No. 1 or No. 2 in the market, Callahan said.

“Nobody knew what Ocean was,” Burke said. “A terrific job has been done of rebranding the people and getting people to visit.”