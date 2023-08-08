ATLANTIC CITY — The pool and fitness areas at Bally's Atlantic City are now adults only, the property announced on Instagram last week.
Due to customer demand, Bally's Pool & Fitness will be available only to those 21 and older, according to the post on Instagram.
“The pool is an amenity for our hotel guests. After receiving many complaints, Bally’s changed its pool accessibility to guests 21 years or older, and it has been well received,” Michael Monty, general manager of Bally’s Atlantic City, said in a statement.
The pool is offered to hotel guests only without additional fees.
