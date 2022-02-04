New York blows past New Jersey for top sports betting market

ATLANTIC CITY — It's official: New York is now the largest sports betting market in America after just four weeks of taking mobile bets.

The Empire State blew past New Jersey in January to seize the market lead, taking over $1.6 billion worth of sports bets, according to figures released Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission. That's $300 million better than the best month that New Jersey ever had.

And those numbers are only going to go up. WynnBET just began taking bets in New York on Friday, and BallyBet has yet to begin operating in the state.

The new figures show that mobile sports betting brought in $1.62 billion in New York between its launch Jan. 9 and the week ending Jan. 30. In-person sports betting at four upstate casinos added close to another $15 million, bringing the monthly total to $1.64 billion.

New Jersey, which had led the nation in terms of the amount of sports bets its casinos and horse tracks took, had its best month in October 2021, when it took $1.3 billion in bets. New Jersey's figures for January 2022 will be released Feb. 16.