New Stockton program hopes to help casino employment struggles

ATLANTIC CITY — Despite casino revenue showing signs of recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry’s workforce is still lagging as the busy season quickly approaches and properties scramble to fill positions.

As of February, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Employment Report shows casinos still have not returned to pre-pandemic employment levels with potentially thousands of positions still unfilled, said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City casino industry.

“Persisting low staffing levels coupled with the anticipation of a strong summer season will present a particular challenge for hiring managers as they seek to fill gaps with seasonal staff,” she said. “This might be an even greater challenge than usual given that the war in Ukraine and lingering pandemic concerns could impact the return of some foreign workers using the J-1 visa program.”

Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and of the Casino Association of New Jersey, estimates there are 2,000 full- and part-time casino jobs open right now in the city, where the overall workforce of 22,000 is down from 49,000 in 2003.

In addition to properties holding individual job fairs, a new Stockton summer internship program is hoping to help address current and future labor shortage issues in the industry and around the city.

The Stockton Atlantic City Summer Experience allows students to live on the school’s city campus on the Boardwalk for free during the summer. They work for one of the premiere resort businesses, earn wages and gain valuable job experience. Also students take a four-credit course on workforce readiness, including mentoring sessions.

“Our provost, Leamor Kahanov, and I envisioned this first summer pilot program to attract 40 students for the initial cohort for the program,” said Brian K. Jackson, chief operating officer of Stockton’s Atlantic City campus. “As of today, we have 622 Stockton students complete the interest form to participate in the program.”

The program offers positions in various departments, including IT, finance, marketing and human resources. Each position comes with a set of criteria associated with the major.

“We meet individually with each of the partners to present to them our vision for the program, and we got feedback from them as well,” Jackson said. “We encouraged them to open up opportunities that (are) front face and behind-the-scenes positions; those are critically important to the operation. They have been very generous about offering those jobs.”

The program is expected to be a positive for the industry, said Bob Ellis, vice president of human resources at Hard Rock. Last week, the property had a mixer for about 100 Stockton students associated with the program. So far Hard Rock has hired 24 Stockton students for the program.

“When I was younger I never thought of this industry,” Ellis said. “Having the students come here, it exposes them to the business and could attract them to the business.”

Nongaming businesses involved in the internship program include AtlantiCare, The Claridge Hotel, FantaSea Resorts and Steel Pier.

If casinos are unable to fill their open positions, there could be economic impacts. Properties might not be able to open all their hotel rooms or all their craps or roulette tables. Restaurants that used to serve 700 tables a night may only be able to make 300 available, executives said.

“Coming out of COVID, especially last year after the restrictions were lifted, the workforce supply just has not been available,” Lupo said. “It’s been difficult for all of us to find enough people. I certainly know after meeting with everyone last week that every property is hiring.”

Last week, Ocean Casino Resort held a job fair to help fill positions for summer. Hard Rock has one scheduled for Wednesday.

The job fair is the perfect opportunity for those looking for work, because it’s all in one stop, said Lori Yeager, senior vice president of human resources at Ocean.

Potential employees come to the fair, fill out required paperwork, can be hired on the spot and are given dates for orientation.

“They get to go home and tell their family they got a job at Ocean,” Yeager said.

Rosita Morales, 33, of Atlantic City, a mother of three young girls, came to the fair looking for a full-time security position. She’s worked at Resorts Casino Hotel for three years as a line cook and just recently had a security job at Hard Rock.

She heard Ocean paid well and was looking for a fresh start.

“As long as I can find a job and support my kids … hopefully I’ll leave with a job,” Morales said.

Bill Huynh, 26, of Atlantic City, was applying for a cashier or front desk position at Ocean after seeing the job fair announcement online. He currently works at a tax center in Atlantic City, but after seeing Ocean was hiring, he thought why not give it a shot.

With a lot of local businesses shutting down in the wake of the pandemic, it’s been tough finding a job in Atlantic City, Huynh said.

He figured he’d apply for a casino job since both of his parents have worked at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

“If you can’t get something at the casino, you’re out of luck,” Huynh said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

