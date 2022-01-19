 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New sports betting venue coming to Ocean Casino Resort
0 Comments
top story

New sports betting venue coming to Ocean Casino Resort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort opened in 2012 as Revel Casino Hotel. The $2.4 billion resort immediately ran into financial trouble, leading to two bankruptcy filings and its closure after just over two years of operation.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The 30th annual Polar Bear Plunge took place on New Year’s Day in front of LandShark Bar & Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Video by Kristian Gonyea, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino Resort has plans for a new $4 million entertainment venue, with an emphasis on sports betting, that is expected to be open by the summer. 

Casino officials said Wednesday that construction on the new venue is expected to start in March.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“As Ocean continues to strengthen its position within Atlantic City, we are steadfastly dedicated to property growth and development,” Bill Callahan, Ocean's interim CEO, said in a statement. “We are excited by the new venue’s central location and the ability to advance our product with an innovative experience for our guests to enjoy." 

Sports betting at the venue will be provided through a partnership with USBookmaking, a subsidiary of Elys Game Technology Corp., if approved by state gaming regulators.

More information, including a construction timeline and rendering, should be unveiled later this year, casino officials said.

The project is part of $75 million worth of improvements at the property. Other projects include 460 new guest rooms and suites.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News