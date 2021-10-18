New Jersey has its first $1 billion month in sports betting

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting, and more than half the country now allows it.

Since then, New Jersey has been near or at the top of the nationwide sports betting industry. The previous national record for the most money bet on sports in a single month also came from New Jersey, which saw $996 million wagered on sports in December 2020.

For the first nine months of this year, New Jersey sports books have taken in over $7 billion worth of bets.

"New Jersey reaped the benefit of being an early adopter of sports betting," said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the gambling industry. “By embracing mobile sports books and making sports betting more accessible than even Nevada, New Jersey has now achieved an important milestone of more than $1 billion wagered on sports in a single month.”

The casinos also were pleased with their performance in September. In-person casino revenue was up over 30% to $248.5 million compared with a year ago, and internet gambling was up nearly 40% to $122.5 million.