ATLANTIC CITY — Online gaming platforms will be using data in an attempt to treat possible cases of gambling addiction, under a new initiative by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The new methods provide users with targeted outreach to help them choose options to address possible gambling problems, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

The Responsible Gaming Initiative launched in January, having been in development since March 2022, and is said to be the first program of its kind in the U.S.

Under the program, online gaming platforms are required to study player data to identify possible problem gambling behavior, the Attorney General's Office said.

To do so, the division will work with wagering companies in using associated technology.

New Jersey has become a national leader in sports wagering since the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban on the practice in 2018. It also has become a stronghold for online casino gameplay, a reason the state must continue evolving to ensure the best-possible gaming practices, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Tuesday.

"It is no coincidence that our announcement comes just a week ahead of one of the biggest days in sports wagering, serving as a reminder of how devastating a gambling addiction can be," Platkin said in a statement. "This new initiative will allow the Division of Gaming Enforcement to work with the gaming industry to identify problematic patterns in player wagering behavior and intervene before they escalate.”

Players already consent to online gaming platforms collecting data on their gameplay, recording and scanning it to prevent fraud, theft and cheating, the Attorney General's Office said.

Besides the new data analysis requirements, online gaming platform operators train employees interacting with players to monitor possible behaviors that suggest a gambling disorder.

The new procedures go a step further, ensuring those appearing to suffer from a gambling problem can be in touch with responsible gaming personnel, the Attorney General's Office said.

The division sets forth a set of guidelines operators should use, including whether they noticed a player increasing wage frequencies each week and if they place bets until they are left with less than $1 in their accounts, the Attorney General's Office said.

"We are using data to identify at-risk players, alert them to their suspected disordered gambling, and inform them about available responsible gambling features in online platforms and corrective actions they can take,” said Division Director David Rebuck. “This new approach will enable dedicated responsible gaming experts employed by the platforms and us to see the early warning signs and reach at-risk patrons before they find themselves in a financial catastrophe.”

In addition to tracking down signs of high numbers of bets, the new initiative also directs platforms to check account activity for signs of gambling addiction. Those include thousands of dollars in deposits being made in a short timeframe and several requests within 24 hours to increase limits on deposits or losses, the Attorney General's Office said.

Platforms also are required to block self-excluded people and must exhibit before launching their websites that they have instituted precautions in preventing self-excluded people from gambling, the Attorney General's Office said.

Felicia Grondin, executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, said Tuesday her organization is "encouraged" by the extra steps the division is taking.

“This effort, in conjunction with our virtual and in-person problem gambling trainings for industry employees, makes for a more thorough approach to identify and assist those who may be suffering," Grondin said.