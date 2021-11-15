New Jersey eyes financial break for Atlantic City casinos

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey lawmakers are proposing financial relief for Atlantic City's casinos to help them continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic by exempting two of the industry's fastest-growing revenue streams from calculations on how much the casinos should pay the city.

It would reduce payments for some casinos, including the Borgata, while imposing higher payments onto others, including Hard Rock.

The bill, which was advanced Monday morning by a state Senate committee, is a renewal of a measure requiring the casinos to make payments in lieu of taxes to Atlantic City that was first enacted five years ago, when the city was reeling from the closure of five of its 12 casinos.

There currently are nine casinos.

Easily able back then to show that their businesses were worth less in a declining market, the casinos successfully appealed their property tax assessments year after year, helping to blow huge holes in Atlantic City's budget.

The payment in lieu of taxes bill, known as the PILOT, was enacted to give the casinos and the city some certainty about their finances in return for barring the gambling halls from appealing their tax assessments.