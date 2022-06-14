 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

New Borgata steakhouse opening June 23

B Prime Borgata.tif

B Prime, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, opens June 23, offering diners a vast selection of steak cuts and original cocktails.

 Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — B Prime, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's new steakhouse, is scheduled to open June 23.

“We created B Prime as a modern alternative to the classic steakhouse,” Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Vice President of Hospitality Anthony Caratozzolo. “From tableside presentations to high-quality steak cuts and beverage offerings, the restaurant will provide guests a first-class culinary experience from the moment they arrive until the conclusion of their evening with us.”

The restaurant will be led by Executive Chef Howard Stilianessis.

Diners will have a wide selection of curated steak cuts, which are sourced from New Jersey, Japan, Idaho and Texas. The hand-selected menu options will consist of a 42-ounce B Prime Tomahawk for two; 18-ounce Wagyu Chateaubriand; and the “Taste of Japan” Steak Flight, one of the menu’s unique offerings, including A5 Kobe Beef, executives said.

Those looking to wash their entrée down with an original beverage can choose from a long list, including original drinks featuring shots of vodka and whisky, executives said.

B Prime is located on the casino floor adjacent to the BetMGM Sports Book and will be open from 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at theborgata.com.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

