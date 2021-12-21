Murphy signs PILOT bill amending casino payment plan

IATs are based on 1.5% of land-based casino revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues.

The Office of Legislative Services estimates the county will lose $3.9 million under the new bill.

Outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney, who sponsored the bill, has said as many as four of Atlantic City's nine casinos would be in danger of closing if the bill is not passed and signed into law.

He has offered little evidence for the statement, and no casino has publicly made that claim.

The county sued over the constitutionality of the original PILOT bill that was signed into law in 2016, and in 2018 settled the case for specific percentages based on the original PILOT details. Levinson has said the new bill violates that settlement.

Sweeney, on the other hand, has said the county got too good a deal in that settlement and has been given too much of the PILOT funds to date.

The PILOT bill is intended to help the casinos recover from the coronavirus pandemic by reducing large increases in payments in lieu of property taxes that would take effect if the bill is not passed.