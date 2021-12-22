Murphy signs PILOT bill amending casino payment plan; County threatens to file lawsuit

The county shares in the portion of the PILOT based on gross gaming revenues but does not share in other parts of the agreement related to the investment alternative taxes paid by casinos. The IATs go mainly to the city and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, and are expected to rise more than the basic PILOT.

IATs are based on 1.5% of land-based casino revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues.

The Office of Legislative Services estimates the county will lose $3.9 million under the new bill.

Outgoing Senate President Steve Sweeney, who sponsored the bill, has said as many as four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos would be in danger of closing if the bill is not passed and signed into law.

He has offered little evidence for the statement, and no casino has publicly made that claim.

The county sued over the constitutionality of the original PILOT bill that was signed into law in 2016, and in 2018 settled the case for specific percentages based on the original PILOT details. Levinson has said the new bill violates that settlement.