Miss'd America to celebrate 30th pageant in October

The Miss'd America Pageant will be celebrating its 30th edition this fall, when it returns to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Oct. 23.

This year's pageant will take place at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena beginning at 8 p.m. It will once against feature performances, lavish sets, musical numbers and a "Queens" night at the opera theme. The theme will be led by 2020-21 winner Sapphira Cristal, hosting the show will be Carson Kressley, and there will be a special performance by Grammy winner Thelma Houston.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2021 show will be distributed to various LGBTQ supportive charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations.

"We are so thrilled to return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a bigger and better event," Miss'd America co-founder Gary Hill said in a news release. "We are excited to bring the glamour of a pageant back to the Boardwalk and can't wait to welcome more people than ever to our incredible event."