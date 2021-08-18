 Skip to main content
Miss'd America to celebrate 30th pageant in October
Sapphira Cristal, Miss'D America 2020, during the post-pageant press conference Sept. 22, 2019. 

The Miss'd America Pageant will be celebrating its 30th edition this fall, when it returns to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Oct. 23.

This year's pageant will take place at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena beginning at 8 p.m. It will once against feature performances, lavish sets, musical numbers and a "Queens" night at the opera theme. The theme will be led by 2020-21 winner Sapphira Cristal, hosting the show will be Carson Kressley, and there will be a special performance by Grammy winner Thelma Houston.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2021 show will be distributed to various LGBTQ supportive charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations.

"We are so thrilled to return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a bigger and better event," Miss'd America co-founder Gary Hill said in a news release. "We are excited to bring the glamour of a pageant back to the Boardwalk and can't wait to welcome more people than ever to our incredible event."

Tickets are on sale and priced at $25, $45 and $75. They can be purchased through the casino's website or on Tickmaster.com. VIP tickets are available at $100 each. That ticket includes one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post pageant meet and greet. A "Diamond Tiara" table for eight is also available for $1,000 and includes bottle service, a complimentary bottle of champagne and admission to the meet and greet. VIP and Diamond Tiara purchases can be made by calling the group sales office at 609-449-6037.

Contestants competing in Miss'd America, a drag contest that resembles Miss America, will be judged in categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and a judges' interview. Along with a crown and sash, the winner will receive $5,000 and must be available for multiple appearances throughout the year. First runner-up will received $2,500, and second runner-up will get $1,500.

A contestant search is underway in New Jersey, New York, Washington DC, Baltimore, Pennsylvania and Delaware among other states. Contestants are asked to complete a submission form and a 3-minute video of their talent for consideration. For more information, contact Mortimer Spreng at missdamericasearch@gmail.com.

