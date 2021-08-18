 Skip to main content
Miss'd America to celebrate 30th drag queen pageant in October
Miss'd America to celebrate 30th drag queen pageant in October

Miss'd America 2019

Sapphira Cristal, Miss'D America 2020, during the post-pageant press conference Sept. 22, 2019. 

 Press Archives

Laurie Greene, of Ventnor, discusses her new book, “Drag Queens and Beauty Queens” about Atlantic City’s Miss’d America Pageant.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss'd America drag queen pageant will celebrate its 30th edition this fall, when it returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Oct. 23.

This year's pageant will take place at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena beginning at 8 p.m. It will feature performances, lavish sets, musical numbers and a "Queens" night at the opera theme, according to a news release from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Former "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" co-star Carson Kressley will return as host, and there will be a special performance by Grammy winner Thelma Houston.

A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to LGBTQ charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations, according to the CRDA.

The pageant was not held last year because of COVID-19. Sapphira Cristal was crowned Miss'd America at the 2019 pageant at Hard Rock.

"We are so thrilled to return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a bigger and better event," Miss'd America co-founder Gary Hill said in a news release. "We are excited to bring the glamour of a pageant back to the Boardwalk and can't wait to welcome more people than ever to our incredible event."

Tickets are on sale for $25, $45 and $75. They can be purchased through the casino's website or at Tickmaster.com. VIP tickets are available at $100 each. That ticket includes one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post-pageant meet-and-greet. A "Diamond Tiara" table for eight is also available for $1,000 and includes bottle service, a complimentary bottle of Champagne and admission to the meet-and-greet. VIP and Diamond Tiara purchases can be made by calling the group sales office at 609-449-6037.

Contestants competing in Miss'd America will be judged in categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and a judges' interview. Along with a crown and sash, the winner will receive $5,000 and must be available for appearances throughout the year. First runner-up will receive $2,500, and second runner-up will receive $1,500.

Contestants are asked to complete a submission form and a three-minute video of their talent for consideration. For more information, email Mortimer Spreng at missdamericasearch@gmail.com.

