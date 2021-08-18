Miss'd America to celebrate 30th drag queen pageant in October

ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss'd America drag queen pageant will celebrate its 30th edition this fall, when it returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Oct. 23.

This year's pageant will take place at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena beginning at 8 p.m. It will feature performances, lavish sets, musical numbers and a "Queens" night at the opera theme, according to a news release from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Former "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" co-star Carson Kressley will return as host, and there will be a special performance by Grammy winner Thelma Houston.

A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to LGBTQ charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations, according to the CRDA.

The pageant was not held last year because of COVID-19. Sapphira Cristal was crowned Miss'd America at the 2019 pageant at Hard Rock.

"We are so thrilled to return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a bigger and better event," Miss'd America co-founder Gary Hill said in a news release. "We are excited to bring the glamour of a pageant back to the Boardwalk and can't wait to welcome more people than ever to our incredible event."