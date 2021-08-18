Miss'd America to celebrate 30th drag queen pageant in October

ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss'd America drag queen pageant will celebrate its 30th edition this fall, when it returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Oct. 23.
This year's pageant will take place at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena beginning at 8 p.m. It will feature performances, lavish sets, musical numbers and a "Queens" night at the opera theme, according to a news release from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Former "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" co-star Carson Kressley will return as host, and there will be a special performance by Grammy winner Thelma Houston.
A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to LGBTQ charities. Since its inception, more than $450,000 has been donated to various organizations, according to the CRDA.
The pageant was not held last year because of COVID-19. Sapphira Cristal was crowned Miss'd America at the 2019 pageant at Hard Rock.
"We are so thrilled to return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a bigger and better event," Miss'd America co-founder Gary Hill said in a news release. "We are excited to bring the glamour of a pageant back to the Boardwalk and can't wait to welcome more people than ever to our incredible event."
Tickets are on sale for $25, $45 and $75. They can be purchased through the casino's website or at Tickmaster.com. VIP tickets are available at $100 each. That ticket includes one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post-pageant meet-and-greet. A "Diamond Tiara" table for eight is also available for $1,000 and includes bottle service, a complimentary bottle of Champagne and admission to the meet-and-greet. VIP and Diamond Tiara purchases can be made by calling the group sales office at 609-449-6037.
Contestants competing in Miss'd America will be judged in categories of swimsuit, talent, evening gown and a judges' interview. Along with a crown and sash, the winner will receive $5,000 and must be available for appearances throughout the year. First runner-up will receive $2,500, and second runner-up will receive $1,500.
Contestants are asked to complete a submission form and a three-minute video of their talent for consideration. For more information, email Mortimer Spreng at missdamericasearch@gmail.com.