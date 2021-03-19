March Madness returns to Atlantic City sportsbooks

ATLANTIC CITY — One year after the NCAA Basketball Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, crowds of eager fans have returned to the resort to celebrate and spend money.
Jason Ashton traveled from Tampa, Florida, to watch the first day of the tournament at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Friday afternoon.
“We’re so excited that March Madness is back," Ashton said. "This is always my favorite time of the year, and since it didn't happen last year, we're making up for lost time, I guess.”
Nearly every table in Borgata's BetMGM Sportsbook was filled with groups of fans watching games on dozens of screens that cover the majority of the room's wall space.
Some loudly objected to referee calls, while others celebrated with pints of beer and high-fives.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the bar section of the sportsbook was closed and the tables were strategically placed to abide by social distancing guidelines.
All of Borgata's sportsbooks were operating at 50% capacity.
Patrons were required to have their temperatures checked before entering the building and had to keep their masks on when not sitting at their tables.
Jay Grut traveled more than three hours from Ashburn, Virginia, to celebrate opening day.
"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Grut said. "It's all about the atmosphere. Being in a sportsbook and hearing the people cheer, it makes everything more lively."
Borgata anticipated such a large turnout this year that it opened a third sportsbook in its Event Center.
"We operate two sportsbooks normally, so we had to do a third up in the Event Center to be able to accommodate the crowds," said Thomas Gable, director of sports and racing at Borgata. "What I've seen so far, we're going to do more business today than we did in 2019 on the first day of the tournament."
The tournament is collectively the biggest sports betting event of the year.
The number of Americans expected to wager in this year's tournament was similar to the 2019 number at 47 million people, according to the American Gaming Association.
The number of brackets expected to be filled out dropped 8% from 2019, but the number of people who plan to bet through online sportsbooks is three times higher than two years ago, according to the AGA.
The AGA attributes the increase in sports betting over the past two years to the expansion of the legal market. The expansion has allowed 73.6 million more people in 14 new jurisdictions to place bets on March Madness this year compared to 2019.
“The sports betting landscape has changed dramatically since 2019 — and as a result, tournament betting has transformed," Bill Miller, president and CEO of the AGA, said in a statement. "With more legal, regulated options than ever before, millions of customers now have safer ways to enjoy all the fun and suspense only March Madness provides.”
In 2019, more than $106 million was bet in New Jersey on the NCAA Tournament — three times the amount bet on the Super Bowl that year.
According to statistics from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, $34.9 million was wagered in New Jersey on the 2019 Super Bowl.
Of the $106 million wagered on the tournament, more than $80 million was bet online.
For the 2021 Super Bowl, the city's casinos took in $743 million in wagers, which was about $200 million higher than 2020.
Gable said Borgata has been gearing up for the tournament for months with capacity limits expanding just in time.
"We knew the demand was going to be there, we just didn't know where we were going to be at in terms of restrictions with the state," Gable said. "Obviously, the governor expanded the capacity, effective today, up to 50%, so that's certainly great."
Melonie Johnson, Borgata's president, said it was exciting to see crowds return to the casino for the tournament.
“The human race was meant to be entertained, not bored,” she said. “Coronavirus has taken a real toll on everyone. But now there's hope; we can see it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
