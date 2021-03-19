March Madness returns to Atlantic City sportsbooks

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Grut said. "It's all about the atmosphere. Being in a sportsbook and hearing the people cheer, it makes everything more lively."

Borgata anticipated such a large turnout this year that it opened a third sportsbook in its Event Center.

"We operate two sportsbooks normally, so we had to do a third up in the Event Center to be able to accommodate the crowds," said Thomas Gable, director of sports and racing at Borgata. "What I've seen so far, we're going to do more business today than we did in 2019 on the first day of the tournament."

The tournament is collectively the biggest sports betting event of the year.

The number of Americans expected to wager in this year's tournament was similar to the 2019 number at 47 million people, according to the American Gaming Association.

The number of brackets expected to be filled out dropped 8% from 2019, but the number of people who plan to bet through online sportsbooks is three times higher than two years ago, according to the AGA.