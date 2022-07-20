Local 54 members at Golden Nugget, Resorts support strike if new deal can't be reached

ATLANTIC CITY — Chances for a casino workers strike in the city are still possible after an overwhelming majority of members of the Unite Here Local 54 union at Resorts Casino Hotel and Golden Nugget Atlantic City endorsed hitting the picket lines if a new deal is not reached.

After Tuesday's vote, the union's negotiating committee set a deadline of July 30.

Resorts and Golden Nugget are the last of the city's nine casinos to settle contracts with the union.

Strikes threatened to disrupt casino operations earlier this month prior to the deals being signed, with as many as five casinos facing a lack of employees during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Last week, Local 54 members at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City ratified a new contract that would provide for substantial wage increases for all classifications, including tipped and non-tipped employees, retroactive to June 1.

Under the new contract, housekeeping employees will immediately see their hourly salary increased to $18, up from varying levels at different casinos.

Two other casinos, Bally’s Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort, agreed to so-called “me-too” deals, committing themselves to adopting the terms of contracts reached by some of the larger properties in the city.

City officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

About 1,000 workers at Resorts and Golden Nugget remain without a new agreement. With their contract expiring this summer, workers at both casinos, like the others, are demanding significant wage increases, better housekeeping workload standards, and job protections, Local 54 said.

"We just want what workers at the other casinos in the city are getting,” J Eger, a bartender at Golden Nugget, said in a statement on behalf of his coworkers. “We’re not asking for any more or any less than that.”