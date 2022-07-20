 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local 54 members at Golden Nugget, Resorts support strike if new deal can't be reached

  • 0
Atlantic City Casinos-Labor

FILE - In this June 15, 2022, file photo, members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union celebrate after voting in Atlantic City N.J., to authorize a strike against casinos if new contracts were not reached. Workers at five Atlantic City casinos have ratified new contracts giving them significant raises, and are now turning their attention to the two that have yet to settle, their union said Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The union plans to vote July 19 on whether to authorize a strike at Resorts and Golden Nugget if new deals are not reached by then.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

ATLANTIC CITY — Chances for a casino workers strike in the city are still possible after an overwhelming majority of members of the Unite Here Local 54 union at Resorts Casino Hotel and Golden Nugget Atlantic City endorsed hitting the picket lines if a new deal is not reached.

After Tuesday's vote, the union's negotiating committee set a deadline of July 30.

Resorts and Golden Nugget are the last of the city's nine casinos to settle contracts with the union.

Strikes threatened to disrupt casino operations earlier this month prior to the deals being signed, with as many as five casinos facing a lack of employees during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

Last week, Local 54 members at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City ratified a new contract that would provide for substantial wage increases for all classifications, including tipped and non-tipped employees, retroactive to June 1.

People are also reading…

Under the new contract, housekeeping employees will immediately see their hourly salary increased to $18, up from varying levels at different casinos.

Two other casinos, Bally’s Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort, agreed to so-called “me-too” deals, committing themselves to adopting the terms of contracts reached by some of the larger properties in the city.

City officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

About 1,000 workers at Resorts and Golden Nugget remain without a new agreement. With their contract expiring this summer, workers at both casinos, like the others, are demanding significant wage increases, better housekeeping workload standards, and job protections, Local 54 said.

"We just want what workers at the other casinos in the city are getting,” J Eger, a bartender at Golden Nugget, said in a statement on behalf of his coworkers. “We’re not asking for any more or any less than that.”

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City

The Hard Rock casino has reached agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, removing the last threat of a strike during the busy holiday weekend. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said it reached a tentative agreement with Hard Rock, avoiding a strike that had been threatened for 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Combined with agreements reached Thursday with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana, Hard Rock’s deal leaves only two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, without a contract. But the union says it expects both of them to agree to one in the coming days.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Author explores 70 U.S cities in one year

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News