Live updates: Blatstein says funding for the Showboat waterpark will not be an issue

10:45 a.m.: Developer Bart Blatstein said that there should be no issue with funding for the waterpark.

10:30 a.m. : People are starting to gather for the event. Guest are being treated to mimosas.

ATLANTIC CITY — A groundbreaking for a proposed waterpark at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel will be held Wednesday.

Groundbreaking for the Island Waterpark will be at 10:30 a.m. The park will be built on New Jersey Avenue next to the Showboat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Investments in new projects on tap for 2022 in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s casinos are forging ahead with ambitious new projects in 2022, ev…

The indoor waterpark is expected to occupy 103,000 square feet and will include slides, pools and a lazy river, food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms, Showboat said.

Showboat owner Bart Blatstein has pushed to make the seaside resort more family-friendly amid its numerous casinos and other adult entertainment venues. Last summer, Blatstein opened Lucky Snake, a 100,000-square-foot arcade at the Showboat.

The waterpark is expected to be a year-round attraction, featuring a retractable glass roof for indoor climate control in colder months.