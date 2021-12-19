Lawmakers still seeking info on PILOT bill they'll vote on Monday

Those IAT increases would have kicked in in 2022 under the current law as well.

Under the new bill, the taxes will go to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and to Atlantic City to pay down debt. Any additional funds could be paid to two new funds for public safety and beautification in the city.

Lupo blamed any confusion on media coverage of the issue.

“The biggest misunderstanding is that the IATs, which used to in part be reimbursed to casinos, now won’t be. The full amount now goes back to the city,” Lupo said.

Lupo also said the PILOT was always meant to be restructured after four years, and a bill to rewrite the law was written in 2020.

“All that language was written last year and put before the Legislature, however COVID got in the way,” Lupo said. “This is not new to the Legislature and to the industry.”

The original PILOT bill included a clause barring the bill from being reconsidered for seven years. And the first time the issue of a revised PILOT became public was in May when Armato introduced an Assembly version of the bill. Armato refused to discuss his bill, saying it would “evolve.”