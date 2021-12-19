Lawmakers still seeking info on PILOT bill they'll vote on Monday

The Legislature will vote Monday on bills to lower casino payments in lieu of taxes, as some lawmakers continue to say they have not gotten the information they need from the casino industry to make an educated vote.
“(State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington) expressed serious concerns about the calculation of revenue in this bill, as it removes sports and internet gaming revenues,” Singleton’s chief of staff Jennifer Crea Aydjian said in an email Thursday. “(Singleton) believes the industry owes us an explanation of these concerns, but to date, he has not gotten one.”
Meanwhile, local Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, said they have not yet made up their minds how they will vote.
Mazzeo said he will read over comments submitted for and against the legislation this weekend. Armato was the original sponsor of the Assembly version, which had set the basic PILOT at $125 million, but it was amended to be identical to the Senate bill.
Joe Lupo, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, said he hasn’t heard any unanswered questions.
“I would be interested in understanding what those questions are,” Lupo said when told of Singleton’s concerns. “I’m not aware there’s not enough information. There is plenty of information.”
Aydjian said state Senate President Steve Sweeney and the Casino Association are aware of Singleton’s questions.
Singleton and Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, have criticized the casino industry for not testifying in committee hearings when the bills have been discussed.
Lupo declined to say whether he will be in Trenton for the legislative vote Monday, or who he will be talking to in the meantime.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to say who I’ll talk to,” Lupo said. “We haven’t had those discussions (about who from the Casino Association may attend Monday).”
The new legislation removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT, and lowers it from the estimated $165 million owed under the current law to $110 million under the new one.
Lupo has said the casinos have to share internet and sports revenues with a number of independent companies who run various parts of those businesses, so it isn’t fair to base the PILOT on those gross revenues.
A new fiscal estimate from the Office of Legislative Services puts an annual local revenue loss from the new PILOT bill at $30 million to $50 million a year, of which Atlantic County will lose about $3 million in 2022.
Sweeney has said four casinos will close if changes are not made in the current legislation, in effect since 2017. But neither he nor the industry have identified which casinos would be at risk.
Meanwhile, Murphy administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak about the issue said two casinos could be forced to close without passage of the PILOT revisions.
The financial strain is mostly because under the original PILOT bill, starting in 2022 casinos would no longer be able to keep part of the investment alternative taxes collected, as they were able to do for the first five years of the PILOT.
Casinos pay 1.25% of brick-and-mortar gaming revenues and 2.5% of internet gaming revenues in investment alternative taxes. It could add up to $50 million this year, as estimated by the Office of Legislative Services.
The city’s loss under the new bill will be offset by increased IAT revenues and a combined $5 million payment by all casinos from 2024 to 2026. But the county’s loss will have to be absorbed.
Those IAT increases would have kicked in in 2022 under the current law as well.
Under the new bill, the taxes will go to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and to Atlantic City to pay down debt. Any additional funds could be paid to two new funds for public safety and beautification in the city.
Lupo blamed any confusion on media coverage of the issue.
“The biggest misunderstanding is that the IATs, which used to in part be reimbursed to casinos, now won’t be. The full amount now goes back to the city,” Lupo said.
Lupo also said the PILOT was always meant to be restructured after four years, and a bill to rewrite the law was written in 2020.
“All that language was written last year and put before the Legislature, however COVID got in the way,” Lupo said. “This is not new to the Legislature and to the industry.”
The original PILOT bill included a clause barring the bill from being reconsidered for seven years. And the first time the issue of a revised PILOT became public was in May when Armato introduced an Assembly version of the bill. Armato refused to discuss his bill, saying it would “evolve.”
The bill sat in Mazzeo’s State and Local Government committee until this month, when it was moved to the Assembly Budget Committee and was passed there.
In a news release Friday, the Casino Association said November 2021 gaming results showed COVID is still hurting in-person gaming in Atlantic City.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact the Atlantic City land-based casino industry, which saw a 7.6% decline in revenue in November 2021 compared to November 2019,” the Casino Association release said. “While only two properties showed increases, the other seven showed a decline of 22% from pre-COVID levels.”
Sports and internet gaming revenues, however, tripled and doubled, respectively, since 2019. And total revenues for New Jersey casinos and racetracks climbed to $4.3 billion statewide (including year-to-date as of Nov. 30, 2021, compared with $3.2 billion at the same time in pre-pandemic 2019).
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
