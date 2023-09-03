ATLANTIC CITY — Like his father, Sting, once did, English singer-songwriter Joe Sumner strikes out on his own with his first solo album in September after 24 years playing in the bands Santa's Boyfriend and Fiction Plane.

It took a while, but Sumner said he had to first put in time thinking about his identity, his value and his place in the world.

Sumner played his first solo gig under his own name in 2016 at the two-level bar/nightclub/venue/restaurant in the Lower East Side of New York City called Pianos, which doesn't actually have a piano.

"I didn't think before about how to define myself," Sumner said during a phone interview from Europe in August. "I don't get stage fright. I do get presentation fright. ... If nobody likes this, it's my fault."

Sumner, 46, will open for Sting, the former frontman, songwriter and bassist for the Police, at 8 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

"Sunshine in the Night," Sumner's debut album, is scheduled to be released Sept. 29 on Rooley Records/BFD/The Orchard. Five of the 13 songs can be heard currently, but in a different form than they will be on the full-length studio recording.

Sumner issued a quintet of songs — "Looking for me, Looking for you," "You, You, You," "Don't Change the Love," "Live Life" and "Hope," — on an EP titled "Feelin' the Love, Tastin' the Fear." The project captures a live show in Strasbourg, France, last fall and was released worldwide Feb. 3.

Sting tries to help his ailing Broadway musical NEW YORK - Sting is hoping his star power can plug up a leaky ship.

Sumner said he was not worried about releasing five songs from his upcoming album months ahead of time.

"They feel completely different. There are only acoustic guitars, voice and guitar" on the EP, Sumner said.

The studio album will add classical music elements such as strings and timpani, he added. When he plays at Hard Rock, the performance of his solo songs will be closer to the EP than what will be on the album, he said. His show in the resort will be just him and his guitar.

"I'm keeping it real simple. The audience hasn't heard the album yet," Sumner said. "It makes the room feel close, intimate. ... I love playing live on my own."

Growing up as Sting's son was not why Sumner decided to make his living as a musician. The rock band Nirvana played more of a role than his father, he said.

"At 14 or 15 years old, I was against doing music at all. Nirvana spoke to me. It became my whole identity," Sumner said.

When Sumner lived in London, he formed the band Santa's Boyfriend, which turned into the group Fiction Plane. He said that trio is taking an extended hiatus. There is a possibility the ensemble will play together, he said. Footage exists on YouTube of Sumner and Fiction Plane drummer Pete Wilhoit playing his song "You, You, You" last year in the Netherlands.

"We are still friends," Sumner said. "It's not a closed door."

Sting celebrates 25th anniversary on tour at Borgata Saturday Sting won’t be spending much time on this side of the pond this summer. His performance on S…

One of the keys to making the transition to being a solo artist easier is to find people who will test your musical ideas, replicating the role that bandmates would have even though you have final say, Sumner said.

"The main advantage (to being a solo act) is that decisions either work or they don't work. Everything is on you," Sumner said.

At every concert where Sumner opens for his father, he said, he comes out and sings backing vocals at some point. On YouTube, there is footage of them singing Police and Sting songs that include "Driven to Tears," "King of Pain" and "Every Breath You Take."

One of the surprises of hearing Sumner sing live is how high in his vocal register he can go and how forcefully he can sing in that register.

"For three years, I was in a band trying to sing louder than the drummer. After three years, I was battle ready," Sumner said.