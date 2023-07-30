Australia’s Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison, a modern legend in Las Vegas, decided against taking one of his already up-and-running production shows in Sin City and plopping it inside of Caesars Atlantic City.

Instead, Mollison created “The Hook,” a one-of-a-kind live show with Atlantic City in mind, in a custom, purpose-built, 422-seat theater. It is a brand new production and the closest thing this resort has ever had to a permanent entertainment residency, which are common in Las Vegas.

“Demographics are on our side. People are moving out of the city. People are living on the Jersey Shore. ‘The Hook’ doesn’t exist (anywhere else), a comedy-driven circus,” Mollison said. “It’s something new. If all the resorts work together, a rising tide will lift all.”

The performance venue is called the Warner Theatre and is named after the original Warner Theatre, which opened in 1929 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The Warner Theatre’s Boardwalk-facing facade has been preserved and is a part of the Wild, Wild West casino. Ella Fitzgerald, Ricky Nelson and Mel Torme all performed at the original Warner Theatre, The New York Times said.

Before entering the theater, there is a small bar called the Cheval de Plongee, which means diving horse in French. For 50 years, horse diving was one of Atlantic City’s biggest attractions. There’s also the Horse Dive Bar just inside “The Hook” lobby.

Spiegelworld incorporates original visual art into its creations. Melbourne, Australia-based artist Mark Ogge, a longtime collaborator with Spiegelworld, was commissioned to create large-scale paintings inspired by the history of the Warner Theatre and Atlantic City.

One of Ogge’s larger works was reproduced to occupy the space left by the original stained-glass window of the Warner Theatre’s heritage facade. Other works will decorate the balconies inside the theater.

As for “The Hook” show itself, which had its grand opening July 20, it features acrobats, adult-comedy hosts and international variety artists.

Atlantic City’s first live entertainment and dining residency to open on the Boardwalk at Caesars Atlantic City’s iconic Warner Theatre will be resurrected by Spiegelworld - producers of ground-breaking shows including the Las Vegas megahit Absinthe – opening in June 2023 at Caesars Atlantic City, as the city’s only permanent live entertainment destination: The Hook.

Spiegelworld currently has three shows in Las Vegas — “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, “OPM” at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and “Atomic Saloon” at The Venetian Las Vegas.

“Aspects of what we are doing is traditional burlesque,” Mollison said.

One of the differences between doing a production in Las Vegas versus Atlantic City is nudity. Las Vegas allows topless shows. New Jersey laws governing casinos prohibit total nudity. Dancers may strip down to pasties, small fabric patches that cover the nipples.

Some of the performers in “The Hook” are not wearing very much, Mollison said.

“It’s adult entertainment, 18 and over, not because of nudity, but it is a sexy company. They are beautiful and talented,” Mollison said.

The Warner Theatre has a height of 35 feet, and the space accommodates both the revolving and lifting of acts, Mollison said.

A ticket to see a live show in the multimillion-dollar theater specifically built for it will not cost the same as a casino revue dropped into a predesigned space. For instance, tickets for “The Hook” are $68 compared with $29 for the “Euphoria Variety Show” at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and $21.89 for “The Burlesque Show” in the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

It may be a challenge to have visitors and residents accept paying $68 for a production show ticket in Atlantic City, Mollison said.

Tony Bennett's connection to South Jersey went back decades Tony Bennett’s relationship with Atlantic City stretched back 70 years as he performed in th…

“The time is now. Everything in life is a risk,” he said.

Spiegelworld’s resident creative-performance directors in Las Vegas, Andre Kasten and Leah Moyer, headed east to be choreographers and acrobatic designers on “The Hook.” Kasten and Moyer’s aerial, acrobatic and dance choreography work can be seen in the three Spiegelworld Las Vegas shows.

“This was an idea that was talked about years in advance. What does it look like? Who haven’t we used in Las Vegas? The casting took between six months and one year,” Moyer said.

There are at least 15 people in the show that lasts at least 75 minutes and has a nautical theme. Three cast members are comedian-clowns and the rest acrobats, Kasten said.

“The Hook” went through rehearsal and preview periods in Atlantic City before its official opening.

There is always evolution as new ideas and inspirations develop during the rehearsal and preview periods, Kasten said.

“You create with the paint that you see,” Kasten said.

The Warner Theatre is not just the home for “The Hook.” The venue also houses a restaurant named Superfrico with an Italian-American psychedelic menu. Besides Chevalde Plongee and the Horse Dive Bar, people can drink at Tides Out and at Back Drop, which is the name of the bar inside Superfrico.

New Jersey gambling revenue up nearly 14%, but most casinos still trail pre-pandemic levels New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets and the online partners of both won over $457 million in June.

“The Hook” is part of Caesars Entertainment’s $400 million investment in Atlantic City, including the East Coast’s first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant, more than 700 newly appointed rooms and suites, the region’s first Nobu restaurant and hotel project, a new rooftop pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and more.

Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio includes Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City.

In 2019, Harrah’s announced plans for an additional $24 million hotel room renovation for its newly rebranded Laguna Tower.

Last year, Tropicana announced it would debut eight new dining and entertainment concepts and will undergo gaming enhancements to further the resort’s evolution.

Of the three casinos, Caesars needed the most investment, said John Koster, regional president for Caesars Entertainment in the East.

“No one has a Las Vegas-type of residency. We have a relationship with Ross Mollison of Spiegelworld,” Koster said.

Koster estimates $32 million was spent to reestablish the Warner Theatre and add the bars and the restaurant. Caesars is trying to give more people more reasons to check out its casino, he said.

“Twenty five percent of the U.S. population is within a car ride of Atlantic City,” Koster said. “We are taking a risk. Our competitors have made investments. We have stepped up to the plate. ... This is something new and different, exciting.”

Take a look inside the renovated Warner Theatre at Caesars Atlantic City