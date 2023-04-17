A New Jersey appeals court is set to decide whether the state owes millions more in casino tax revenue to Atlantic County and whether over the next four years it must collect millions more in local taxes from the Atlantic City gaming industry.

At least $55 million in local funding is at stake, dollars that would be split among Atlantic City, its school district and Atlantic County.

Earlier this month, the state won a temporary reprieve when the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division granted its motion for an indefinite stay, postponing a lower court’s ruling and effectively preserving the 2021 law that slashed how much Atlantic City casinos pay in lieu of property taxes (PILOT). The new PILOT program resulted in the industry paying $55 million less last year than it would have had the law stayed the same. By granting the state’s motion to stay, the appellate court has allowed the gaming industry to hold onto millions that it may eventually have to turn over if the lower court’s ruling is upheld.

The latest tussle over PILOT began in early 2022 when conservative nonprofit Liberty & Prosperity 1776 Inc. sued the state, arguing the state Constitution bars preferential tax treatment.

Under the original PILOT system, the amount due was based on three data points for each casino: gross gaming revenue, including money from online gaming; number of hotel rooms; and acreage. But in 2021, the casinos pushed for and won a key legislative change to that formula, excluding online gaming — a fast-growing sector of its business — from the program. At the time, industry leaders cited the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on business and said its members would face “grave danger,” while the legislation’s sponsor forecast casino closures.

The state reiterated these claims of financial peril in court, but Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee was unconvinced. In August, he threw out the amended PILOT. “There is no evidence to suggest that casinos could not meet their PILOT obligations under the Original Act,” Blee wrote. The legislation, he concluded, was advanced “to aid what was actually a resurging industry.” His opinion echoed the results of an investigation from The Press of Atlantic City and ProPublica that found as the industry pushed for tax relief, it was already rebounding from the pandemic slump.

The state is appealing Blee’s decision in that case, one of two lower court rulings involving the new PILOT that the state is challenging. In the second case, Atlantic County has contended that the new PILOT breached a 2018 contract it made with the state that spelled out how much of the PILOT would be distributed to the county. In May, Blee upheld his predecessor’s February ruling that said the law violated that contract.

Atlantic County contract battle

Under the new regulations, the county estimates it would receive $19.3 million less over the last five years of the PILOT program, set to end in 2026, than it would have if the original formula had stayed in place.

In its brief filed Feb. 13 with the Appellate Division, the state argued the door was left open for state legislators to change the PILOT formula because the 2018 agreement does not say Atlantic County’s portion was based on the statute “as currently written.”

Atlantic County Counsel James F. Ferguson, in a statement to The Press of Atlantic City, called the state’s interpretation of the contract “implausible” and noted that transcripts of the settlement negotiations show both sides had the same understanding of the agreement at the time. In its March 15 response brief, the county said that “if the state truly intended to retain the right to unilaterally change the [PILOT] formula … it could easily have done so by adding the words ‘as amended from time to time.’”

The state declined to comment.

Levinson to run for seventh term as Atlantic County executive Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, 77, is running for reelection to his seventh term.

“They both have this argument that the other side should have been more specific,” said University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Professor David Hoffman, a common tactic in this type of litigation.

Yet the state’s take gives itself “the power to unilaterally amend” the deal whenever it wants, Hoffman said. “And that can’t possibly be what the agreement means.”

Still, an appeals court ruling in favor of the state is possible, which would have a “consequent adverse impact” on some county-funded health programs, according to a letter by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. The reduction in tax dollars would impact the expansions of the Division of Public Health planning unit, an opioid response program, meal delivery and transport services for the elderly and disabled, and a flu and COVID-19 vaccination effort, Levinson wrote.

Nonprofit’s legal fight

In January, the state filed its appeal of Blee’s decision in the Liberty & Prosperity 1776 case, reiterating its claims that the amended PILOT serves a public purpose. The new law redirects potentially “stranded” Investment Alternative Tax revenue to Atlantic City, while “forestalling a potentially ruinous tax hike” for the industry, the appeal said.

An increasing share of online gaming revenue was not going to the casinos but to their tech partners, so legislators removed internet wagers from the formula, according to the state’s brief.

Gov. Murphy says casinos to pay 'fair share' as state appeals court rulings in 2 PILOT lawsuits The state is currently appealing two Superior Court decisions, including one that ruled the 2021 law that amended the casino PILOT system was unconstitutional. When asked about the casino PILOT earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state will make sure the "casinos pay their fair share."

But a review of industry member statements and federal financial filings reveals the parent companies of Atlantic City casinos had been spending billions of dollars to acquire online gaming firms.

And Seth Grossman, attorney for Liberty & Prosperity, points out that regulations allow online gaming to be offered only by those with a casino license, and the license must be tied to a brick-and-mortar casino. “That adds value to the real estate. And if you add value to the real estate you should be taxed on that value,” he told The Press.

Meanwhile, the latest reports from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, released last week, show the industry’s gross operating profit in 2022 was $731 million, a 5% decline from the $767 million reported the year prior but still comfortably ahead of pre-pandemic figures. Five of the city’s nine casinos saw a drop.

Three were Caesars Entertainment Inc. properties, whose CEO, Thomas R. Reeg, told investors in November that a “construction disruption” had caused the market to underperform. The Casino Association of New Jersey and industry analysts also noted that profits were impacted in 2022 by increased labor costs, a rise in promotional expenses and inflationary pressures.

The state has requested oral arguments in the Atlantic County litigation. The Appellate Division has yet to schedule a hearing in either case.