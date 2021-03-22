 Skip to main content
Headliner entertainer returns next month to the Hard Rock in Atlantic City
Headliner entertainer returns next month to the Hard Rock in Atlantic City

Bob Saget

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be one of the first casinos to offer headliner entertainment starting next month with three comedians in its Etess Arena.

Bob Saget brings the lauighs at 7 and 10 p.m. April 17. Vic DiBitetto entertains at 9 p.m. April 23 and 7 p.m. April 24. Andrew Santino performs 7 and 10 p.m. May 30.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Hard Rock Atlantic City will bring its guests the comedic acts under its safe + sound protocols. Guests should expect temperature checks, decreased venue capacity, mandated facial coverings, social distancing and more.

“We are excited to safely bring back indoor headliner entertainment, a pillar of the Hard Rock brand,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Atlantic City in a written statement. “We have seen success this winter with the return of 'Motor City Live' and are now at a place where we can expand our offerings into Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena."

Tickets for all shows are available at www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, www.ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

