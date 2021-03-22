Headliner entertainer returns next month to the Hard Rock in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be one of the first casinos to offer headliner entertainment starting next month with three comedians in its Etess Arena.

Bob Saget brings the lauighs at 7 and 10 p.m. April 17. Vic DiBitetto entertains at 9 p.m. April 23 and 7 p.m. April 24. Andrew Santino performs 7 and 10 p.m. May 30.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Motor City Live: “A Motown Christmas” I am not sure what’s more exciting: the fact that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City…

Hard Rock Atlantic City will bring its guests the comedic acts under its safe + sound protocols. Guests should expect temperature checks, decreased venue capacity, mandated facial coverings, social distancing and more.

“We are excited to safely bring back indoor headliner entertainment, a pillar of the Hard Rock brand,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Atlantic City in a written statement. “We have seen success this winter with the return of 'Motor City Live' and are now at a place where we can expand our offerings into Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena."

Tickets for all shows are available at www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com, www.ticketmaster.com and 800-745-3000.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.