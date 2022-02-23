Hard Rock's Lupo asks PR professionals to help city get info to public

ATLANTIC CITY — Speaking to a roomful of public relations professionals, the president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and the Casino Association of New Jersey called for more transparency and communication between the industry, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, the media and the public.
Lupo asked more than 50 members or friends of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City to help him get accurate information out about the industry and city, and to encourage more midweek events and conventions.
The luncheon was held at Hard Rock's Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, where Lupo said he was proud of Hard Rock International being named the best employer in New Jersey by Forbes magazine in September.
PSEG, Microsoft, Apple and Barclays round out the top five in the rankings for New Jersey, according to Forbes, based on a national survey of 80,000 Americans who work for companies with at least 500 employees.
