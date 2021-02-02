Hard Rock to give a total of $1 million in bonuses to Atlantic City employees

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will provide bonuses for all of its employees, casino officials announced Tuesday
The initiative, which will pay more than 2,000 employees, totals over $1 million.
"We believe that this continued support of our employees, and our belief that this will continue to enhance our respect and appreciation that we've provided to them and that they have given back to us," Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said, "will continue to grow customer service in the property, and more importantly, continue to separate us from the rest of the industry."
The bonuses will be reflected in Friday's paychecks, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President Joe Lupo said.
Line-level employees will receive an additional $250; supervisors will receive $500 and managers will receive $1,000.
“I'm delighted,” said Simei Yu, a server at a restaurant at the Hard Rock who has been with the company since the casino opened in 2018. “We take a lot of precautions. It definitely takes more time: more handwashing, more sanitization of everything. But we do it.”
Hard Rock also gave out bonuses last January totaling $2 million to nearly 2,900 workers in Atlantic City, before the pandemic took hold. Those payments were a reward for helping the company come within 10% of meeting its business targets for the year.
In 2020, the company did not come close to meetings its targets, like virtually every other casino company. Atlantic City's casinos were closed for 3 1/2 months, and continue to operate at only 25% of capacity under state-imposed restrictions.
Allen added that despite 2020 being a down year for the Hard Rock properties as a result of the pandemic, the Atlantic City casino exceeded goals and projections for the months in which it was open.
"We're committed to this project on a long-term basis," Allen said of Atlantic City. "We know Atlantic City still has a great history behind it, and still has a better history in front of it."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Eb6qw-8WAAMgV9n.jpg
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Eb6qw-JXYAENqX1.jpg
Eb6qxCtXkAUTcXl.jpg
Eb7aMrxUwAA3YpK.jpg
Eb7aMrzUwAA8brs.jpg
Eb7aMtkUwAA-VmL.jpg
Eb7aMxnUcAIbzgj.jpg
Eb7IM_SUcAAGEsq.jpg
Eb7IM_TUMAI9CNS.jpg
Eb7IM-4XQAA4WE0.jpg
Eb7INBHUEAETbtA.jpg
Eb64GGwXsAMeqYx.jpg
Eb64GN6XsAcWsop.jpg
Eb64GNgWAAA4pF9.jpg
Eb64GNpX0AIo0M6.jpg
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Atlantic City Casino reopen
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.