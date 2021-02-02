Hard Rock to give a total of $1 million in bonuses to Atlantic City employees

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will provide bonuses for all of its employees, casino officials announced Tuesday

The initiative, which will pay more than 2,000 employees, totals over $1 million.

"We believe that this continued support of our employees, and our belief that this will continue to enhance our respect and appreciation that we've provided to them and that they have given back to us," Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said, "will continue to grow customer service in the property, and more importantly, continue to separate us from the rest of the industry."

The bonuses will be reflected in Friday's paychecks, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President Joe Lupo said.

Line-level employees will receive an additional $250; supervisors will receive $500 and managers will receive $1,000.

“I'm delighted,” said Simei Yu, a server at a restaurant at the Hard Rock who has been with the company since the casino opened in 2018. “We take a lot of precautions. It definitely takes more time: more handwashing, more sanitization of everything. But we do it.”