Hard Rock President Joe Lupo named head of Casino Association of New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City President Joe Lupo has been appointed president of the Casino Association of New Jersey.

Lupo succeeds Terry Glebocki, former CEO of Ocean Casino Resort, who stepped down last month. Lupo was appointed Tuesday by the association’s members.

“Terry did a great job as a leader, and we are grateful for her meaningful contributions to the industry,” Lupo said in a statement. “I am prepared to lead the CANJ forward as we work to reinvigorate Atlantic City. Our industry is invested in this community, and we believe with continued hard work and determination, Atlantic City’s best days lie ahead.”

Lupo, who has 35 years of experience in the gaming industry, has served as president of Hard Rock Atlantic City since 2018. He joined Hard Rock International in 2016 and previously served as president of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida. Lupo spent more than three decades with Boyd Gaming, where he served as a senior executive at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa for 13 years, helping launch the casino when it opened in 2003.