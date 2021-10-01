Hard Rock execs get dunked for breast cancer awareness

ATLANTIC CITY — It was Mike Woodside's turn to do the dunking.

The 41-year-old Ocean City resident and vice president of entertainment and marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City took his windup and sent Vice President of Operations Michael Sampson into the cool depths of a dunk tank that was set up outside the casino across from the entrance of Steel Pier.

"Friday was a great way to have this dunk tank out here to create some excitement and awareness for all the events that are happening for the rest of the month," Woodside said while cheers broke out in the background as a fellow executive took the plunge. "As you can see, our team members are really behind this, so our entire building showed up to show some support for breast cancer awareness and raise the money for American Cancer Society."

About a dozen Hard Rock executives took their 30-minute turn at the dunk tank Friday to kick off a monthlong Pinktober fundraising campaign. Employees and guests had the opportunity to make donations before aiming a bright green ball toward the red target that would send their favorite executive for a dip.

Woodside was the first of the day to get dunked when it was about 62 degrees out in the late morning.