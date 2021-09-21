Hard Rock employees raise $90,000 toward suicide prevention efforts

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members' fundraising efforts garnered more than $90,000 of the $126,000 total funds raised for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk held Saturday, the casino said Tuesday.
Hard Rock Atlantic City was the top performing team in New Jersey and has helped elevate the Atlantic-Cape walk as a top performer in the region, according to a news release from the casino.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide through education and community programs, research and advocacy.
— Press staff reports
