Hard Rock employees raise $90,000 toward suicide prevention efforts
Hard Rock employees raise $90,000 toward suicide prevention efforts

Employees of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City participate in an Out of the Darkness anti-suicide walk Saturday on the Boardwalk.

 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, provided

Hard Rock donates 3,000 meals to those in need in Atlantic City.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members' fundraising efforts garnered more than $90,000 of the $126,000 total funds raised for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s Atlantic-Cape Out of the Darkness Walk held Saturday, the casino said Tuesday.

Hard Rock Atlantic City was the top performing team in New Jersey and has helped elevate the Atlantic-Cape walk as a top performer in the region, according to a news release from the casino.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide through education and community programs, research and advocacy.

— Press staff reports

