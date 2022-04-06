Hard Rock Atlantic City schedules job fair in late April

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 as it looks to add employees ahead of summer.
The resort is offering immediate interviews for various positions, including hotel operations, housekeeping, slots and security.
Hard Rock also will offer "Walk in Wednesdays," where anyone interested in employment can be interviewed weekly at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
In a news release, the company said it offers a competitive hourly rate, flexible hours, free parking, free employee dining and bonus opportunities.
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.