Hard Rock Atlantic City schedules job fair in late April

090921-pac-nws-jobfair

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City held a job fair in September for both union and nonunion jobs.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 as it looks to add employees ahead of summer.

The resort is offering immediate interviews for various positions, including hotel operations, housekeeping, slots and security.

Hard Rock also will offer "Walk in Wednesdays," where anyone interested in employment can be interviewed weekly at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

In a news release, the company said it offers a competitive hourly rate, flexible hours, free parking, free employee dining and bonus opportunities.

— Eric Conklin

